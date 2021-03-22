ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

ITT stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

