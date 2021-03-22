Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 795 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 179.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $11,266,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 893,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 319,899 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $35.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

