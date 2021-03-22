Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

