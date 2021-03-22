Isthmus Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 64.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14,900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $87.97 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

