iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $40,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $92.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

