iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $199,763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.03. 63,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,966. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $268.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

