iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $119.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

