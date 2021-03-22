iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) is Stringer Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stringer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 603.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,763,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,821 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,033,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,690,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,657,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,304,000.

BATS:ICVT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.85. 202,586 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

