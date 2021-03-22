IONChain (IONC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,826.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $290,200.57 and approximately $3,826.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

