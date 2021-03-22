Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

PSCH opened at $189.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.26.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.