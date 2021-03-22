Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,792 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources accounts for 8.2% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned 1.81% of Arch Resources worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $8,580,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $6,322,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.66. 9,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,576. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $699.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

