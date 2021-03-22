Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 1,615.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

