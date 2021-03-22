Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

CQQQ opened at $88.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

