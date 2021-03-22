Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.93. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

