International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to $5.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS:IPCFF remained flat at $$3.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.48.
About International Petroleum
