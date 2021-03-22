International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to $5.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF remained flat at $$3.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

