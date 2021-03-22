International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ICAGY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.