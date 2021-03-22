International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 250 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 234.88 ($3.07).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 195.30 ($2.55) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock has a market cap of £9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

