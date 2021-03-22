Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 349 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

