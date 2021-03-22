Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,374 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $193,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 547,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 415,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

