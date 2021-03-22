Insider Selling: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Sells $246,752.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WD opened at $102.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $113.79. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $35,362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $2,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

