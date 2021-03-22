Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$619,429.71 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55.

On Friday, January 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98.

TSE RY opened at C$116.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$117.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$109.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.12.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.