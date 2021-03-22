Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

