Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) SVP Sells $75,700.73 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $42,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

