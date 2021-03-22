Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) SVP Sells $75,700.73 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
