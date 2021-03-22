Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 782 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $21,191.83.

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17.

On Monday, December 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,747. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

