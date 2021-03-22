Insider Selling: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Sells 21,917 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Phil Urban bought 46 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £139.84 ($182.70).
Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 315.90 ($4.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 321.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.31. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 103.20 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
