Insider Selling: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Sells 21,917 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Phil Urban bought 46 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £139.84 ($182.70).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 315.90 ($4.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 321.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.31. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 103.20 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

