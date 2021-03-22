Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Sells $762,316.95 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $762,316.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,767.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84.

On Friday, January 8th, Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24.

INGN opened at $50.92 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -565.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Inogen by 205.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inogen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

