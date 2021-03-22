Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Sells $2,348,101.98 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $2,348,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $37.77 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $469.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

