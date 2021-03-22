Insider Buying: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) CEO Acquires $3,734,000.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) CEO Joe Walsh purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $3,734,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

