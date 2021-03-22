Insider Buying: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Purchases 2,250 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNCY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. 874,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,050. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

