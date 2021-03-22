Insider Buying: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Purchases 2,250 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SNCY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. 874,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,050. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $38.36.
About Sun Country Airlines
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.