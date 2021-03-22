Inscription Capital LLC Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $258.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

