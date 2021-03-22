Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $155.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.09 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.