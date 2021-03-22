Inscription Capital LLC Buys 400 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $84.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

