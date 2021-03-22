Inscription Capital LLC Buys 2,582 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $205.26 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $209.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

