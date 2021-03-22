Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $654.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $745.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.