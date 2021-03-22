Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Infosys by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.