Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.64 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.