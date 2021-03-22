Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Shares of IFNNY opened at $39.81 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 128.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
