Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY opened at $39.81 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 128.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.