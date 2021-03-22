Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IFXA. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.81 ($42.13).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

