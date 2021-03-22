Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.81 ($42.13).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

