Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,504,000 after acquiring an additional 451,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,520 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,967,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ILPT opened at $23.04 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

