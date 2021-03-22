Independent Research Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.27 ($121.50).

RHM opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of €86.15 and a 200-day moving average of €80.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -205.04.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

