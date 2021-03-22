IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

IMV stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $208.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. Research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

