Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,550,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $11.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $427.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,191. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

