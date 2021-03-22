IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) vs. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Survey

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Match Group and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 2 19 0 2.90

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.04%. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $228.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.63 $431.13 million $4.53 33.71 IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Summary

Match Group beats IAC/InterActiveCorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images. It also provides general search services; advertising-driven desktop applications; and desktop browser applications. The company operates various platforms, such as iTranslate that develops and distributes downloaded mobile translation applications for users to read, write, speak, and learn foreign languages anywhere in the world; TelTech that develops and distributes mobile communications applications to help protect consumer privacy; Daily Burn, a health and fitness business, which provides streaming fitness and workout videos across various platforms; Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; Bluecrew, a staffing platform for flexible W-2 work; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion from its journalists and contributors; NurseFly, a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities; and IAC Films providers production and producer services for feature films, primarily for initial sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

