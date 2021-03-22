I-Mab (IMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IMAB opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1.83. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

