Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Up 5.9%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.07 and last traded at $67.06. Approximately 8,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 438,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

HYFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,089,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

