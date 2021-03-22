Hycroft Mining (HYMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

