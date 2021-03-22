Humaniq Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $57,833.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.25 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

