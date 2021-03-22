Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $31.85

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.85, but opened at $30.90. Honda Motor shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 1,753 shares traded.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.