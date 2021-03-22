Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813,266 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

